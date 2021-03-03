Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.68

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 1667754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.