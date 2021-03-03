Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,848,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,929 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $124,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.