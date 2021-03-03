Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE:FMS opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

