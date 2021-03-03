Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.
NYSE:FMS opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
