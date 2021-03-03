ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of ADT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ADT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

