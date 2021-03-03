Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

SRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $916.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stoneridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,438,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after buying an additional 370,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Stoneridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

