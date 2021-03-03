DA Davidson Comments on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCF. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

