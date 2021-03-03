ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAZY. Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

