Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.29

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 63477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,855 shares of company stock worth $500,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

