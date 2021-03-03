Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.65

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 67669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

A number of analysts have commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $70,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 387,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

