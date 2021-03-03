Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,065% compared to the average daily volume of 218 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

