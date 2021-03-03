Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,063 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE IO opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

