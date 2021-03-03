Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Progyny worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 665,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Progyny by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,674,044.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $779,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,963,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,310 shares of company stock worth $33,988,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

