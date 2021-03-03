California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.56 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SAFT stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

