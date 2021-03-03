Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.