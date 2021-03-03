Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $197.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

SZKMY opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

