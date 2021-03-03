Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New $15.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from $16.25 to $15.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

