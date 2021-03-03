Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City Developments Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for City Developments in a report released on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

