Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City Developments Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for City Developments in a report released on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.
About City Developments
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
