Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Cormark

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Algoma Central from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.44. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$7.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.17. The firm has a market cap of C$586.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

