Gary D. Burnison Sells 100,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KFY opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.59 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

