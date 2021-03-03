Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00.

HALO stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.31 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

