North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Director Sells C$1,374,450.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26.

TSE:NOA opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

