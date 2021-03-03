R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO Sells $972,929.77 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 311.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

