Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ADMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $160.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

