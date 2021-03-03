Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Expands By 575.0%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANPC opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $74.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

