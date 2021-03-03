BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

