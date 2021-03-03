First Trust Advisors LP Has $761,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 835.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 159,945 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

