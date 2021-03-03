Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Oportun Financial worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 43,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oportun Financial by 53.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $496.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.