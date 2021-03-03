Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

