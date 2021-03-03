Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

