Piper Sandler Weighs in on Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Conifer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

