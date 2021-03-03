First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 221,655 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVN opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

