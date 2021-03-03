First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Daseke worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 44,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Daseke by 146.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Daseke by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Daseke by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.