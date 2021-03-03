Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,859 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 802,864 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABEV opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.