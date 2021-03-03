Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,926 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSG opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

