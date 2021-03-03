Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precigen by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Precigen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 90.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

