First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,010 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.99 million, a PE ratio of 142.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

