Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Research by 524.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 104.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

