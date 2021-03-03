10,083 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

