Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

