Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Argo Group International by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Argo Group International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

