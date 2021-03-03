JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $80.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.