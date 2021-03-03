Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

