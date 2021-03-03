Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.