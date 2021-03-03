Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,629 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

