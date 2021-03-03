Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,680,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

