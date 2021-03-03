TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.