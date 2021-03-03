Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of CDEV opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

