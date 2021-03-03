Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $125.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,809,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 229,593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

