Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $365.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $351.44 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $363.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

