$79.13 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $79.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.25 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $96.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $357.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $364.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $458.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 244 shares of company stock worth $197,201 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,098.32 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $1,190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $967.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

